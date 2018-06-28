Tiger reaffirms commitment to new putter: 'Time for [the Scotty Cameron] to sit on the bench a little bit.'

By Jessica Marksbury
Thursday, June 28, 2018

Though he missed two birdie putts inside of seven feet during the first round of the Quicken Loans National, Tiger Woods isn't placing the blame on his new putter.

The GC Tiger Tracker documented Woods's post round comments on Twitter, and Woods doubled down on his committment to putting the TaylorMade Ardmore 3 mallet in the bag last night.

“I hit the line I wanted, and I hadn’t done that in a while,” Woods said of his performance with the mallet.

Of the Scotty Cameron putter he replaced, he said it's "Time for it to sit on the bench a little bit. I'm sure it will come back eventually, just one of those things."

For the time being, he's "very committed" to his new mallet.

You can read the sequence of GC Tiger Tracker tweets below.

