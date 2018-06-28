Hey Rocco, tell us how you really feel!

It turns out the 2008 U.S. Open runner-up is not a fan of the complaints about the third-round setup at this year's U.S. Open at Shinnecock.

When Mediate was asked after his first round of the U.S. Senior Open about the fact that course setup is a hot topic, Mediate did not hold back.

"Truthfully, it's all been a bunch of bulls--, what I've heard, complete horse s---. I'll say it again if you want me to," he said.

"Here's the deal, two weeks ago: If you don't like how it was set up, A, hit better shots; B, don't come. Don't come. Someone will take your place. It's real, real simple. Now you're getting me mad. They're talking about, well, you just shot 10 feet right of the pin, rolled into the bunker. Hit it left of the pin, then, okay? Because everybody's got to play the golf course."

Rocco Mediate is in the hunt at the U.S. Senior Open, shooting two under par in the first round. Stacy Revere/Getty

"Let me ask you this question, too," Mediate continued. "Remember the one about the golf course changed from the morning — have you ever played one that didn't? Of course it's going to change. That's what it's supposed to do. Sometimes it can get softer in the afternoon. Sometimes it gets firmer. What I heard that week made me want to throw up, basically. Just shut up, play. Because I guarantee you that trophy, that beautiful trophy they give away, this week and two weeks ago, is way worth the crap you have to go through to win it. It is. I haven't done that yet, but it is. I had this much on it. It was worth the try."

