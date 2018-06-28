A Round With ... Amanda Balionis: The CBS broadcaster talks taking criticism in stride, embarrassing moments and the pain of grip changes

Amanda Balionis: The Most Stylish People in Golf
Emerging as a charming and welcome presence on the golf airwaves in recent years, Amanda Balionis has also honed a subtle but sophisticated sense of style.
By Jessica Marksbury
Thursday, June 28, 2018

We're drinking champagne today. It's bubbly, it's fun — like Amanda in a glass!

In reality, I'm a beer girl! But I felt like we were in too classy of an establishment for me to be like, "Could you get me some Coors Lights?" [Laughs]

You've done a fantastic job on camera with both CBS and Callaway, and you're very active on social media. Your feedback is generally very positive on those platforms, but do you pay much attention to what you read online?

I do look at it. I've always been a firm believer that social media is the best way to get direct feedback from the people that you're really trying to reach. So if I open up my Twitter or Instagram feed and a bunch of people are commenting, "Oh, she's talking so fast," or, "That was an awkward question," I try not to get defensive over it; I try to really take it to heart and be like, okay, maybe that's something I need to keep in mind.

A lot of people on TV say that they have a really difficult time watching themselves. Is that the case for you?

It is brutal for me to watch myself, to listen to my questions, and maybe that's because I know I'm my own toughest critic. I'm never going to watch something and be like, "Oh, nailed it." So yeah, I watch myself when I have to. But generally, I ask other people to watch and tell me what I need to work on.

You appear to have a great rapport with the PGA Tour players you interview. Ever had an embarrassing moment?

Yes. The one that sticks out to me the most was my first year with PGA Tour. I went to the Tour Championship, and at that time, I wasn't really well-versed on a lot of these players. There are 30 players in the field, and I decided to write a full notecard on every single one. So I do a terrible interview with Dustin Johnson. I misread my notes. I wrote down something about it being his third Presidents Cup and it was his first. He wasn't even old enough, really, to be in his third Presidents Cup. And he's looking at me, and I'm looking at him, and then he walks away. And as I am just about to shrivel up in a corner, my producer in my ear goes, "Hey, Phil Mickelson's behind you. We need you to interview him." And I had never talked to him, and that terrified me. So I turn around. And he walks up, and I'm visibly shaking, and I look right in the camera and I say, "Thanks, Phil. Guys. You're Phil!" And I'm hoping he laughs, and he does not laugh. He just looks, like, who is this girl? And we got through the interview, it was totally fine. But that was a big life lesson: Keep it simple, be confident in what you know and don't try to do too much.

Word on the street is that Peter Kostis is giving you golf tips. How's that going?

Peter actually changed the grip that I've had since I was nine years old, which is a hard thing for me to be okay with. But he's Peter Kostis, so if he's telling me I need to change my grip, I need to! But being with Callaway, I get the best equipment, and everyone there is a fanatic. I literally have no excuse now not to work on my game. I do want to get better. I'm too competitive to be okay with where my game's at right now.

 

The endearing newbie on CBS's announcing crew shines as brightly off camera as she does on it, but as Amanda tells it, keeping it chic isn't always a gimme.
The endearing newbie on CBS's announcing crew shines as brightly off camera as she does on it, but as Amanda tells it, keeping it chic isn't always a gimme.
Jeff Newton at Fairmont Grand Del Mar in Del Mar, Calif.
Balionis got her start working as on-camera talent at PGATour.com.
Balionis got her start working as on-camera talent at PGATour.com.
Jeff Newton at Fairmont Grand Del Mar in Del Mar, Calif.
She now works as part of the announcing team for CBS Sports's golf broadcasts.
She now works as part of the announcing team for CBS Sports's golf broadcasts.
Jeff Newton at Fairmont Grand Del Mar in Del Mar, Calif.
"Growing up I liked the game, but my passion really came from when I joined the PGA Tour and started to learn the players and storylines."
"Growing up I liked the game, but my passion really came from when I joined the PGA Tour and started to learn the players and storylines."
Jeff Newton at Fairmont Grand Del Mar in Del Mar, Calif.
"Getting to know their personalities, you become really involved in not only the meaning of the tournaments, but how certain wins can change guys' lives, and what these players mean to the game overall."
"Getting to know their personalities, you become really involved in not only the meaning of the tournaments, but how certain wins can change guys' lives, and what these players mean to the game overall."
Jeff Newton at Fairmont Grand Del Mar in Del Mar, Calif.
Balionis shared with us her most unforgettable fashion faux pas...
Balionis shared with us her most unforgettable fashion faux pas...
Jeff Newton at Fairmont Grand Del Mar in Del Mar, Calif.
"When I started with pgatour.com in 2011, it was the first time I ever really had to style myself and do my own hair and makeup..."
"When I started with pgatour.com in 2011, it was the first time I ever really had to style myself and do my own hair and makeup..."
Jeff Newton at Fairmont Grand Del Mar in Del Mar, Calif.
"Rugby shirts were really in then, and I had this thick, wraparound rugby polo..."
"Rugby shirts were really in then, and I had this thick, wraparound rugby polo..."
Jeff Newton at Fairmont Grand Del Mar in Del Mar, Calif.
"I wore it on camera one time, and my mom called me. It's the only time she's ever done this..."
"I wore it on camera one time, and my mom called me. It's the only time she's ever done this..."
Jeff Newton at Fairmont Grand Del Mar in Del Mar, Calif.
"She said, 'Donate that shirt. I never want to see it on you again..."
"She said, 'Donate that shirt. I never want to see it on you again..."
Jeff Newton at Fairmont Grand Del Mar in Del Mar, Calif.
"I went back and looked at it and thought, Oh yeah, that was bad."
"I went back and looked at it and thought, Oh yeah, that was bad."
Jeff Newton at Fairmont Grand Del Mar in Del Mar, Calif.
The Most Stylish People in Golf: Amanda Balionis
