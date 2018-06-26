All eyes will be on Tiger Woods at the 2018 Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac this week. Woods returns to competition after missing the cut at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills a few weeks ago, and he won't be seen in tournament play again after the National until the week of the British Open at Carnoustie.

This is the last year of the National as hosted by Tiger Woods in the D.C. area. Next year, retaining the Quicken Loans sponsorship, it will move to the Detroit area (with Woods's involvement unknown at this time). Only three of the world's top 25 players are in the field this week, making the tournament among the weakest fields of the PGA Tour this season.

Woods is grouped with Marc Leishman and Bill Haas for the first two rounds. They tee off at 1:20 p.m. ET on Thursday and 8:20 a.m. on Friday.

What: Quicken Loans National

Where: TPC Potomac, Potomac, Md.

When: Thursday, June 25 to Sunday, July 1

Defending champion: Kyle Stanley (seven under, 273; playoff)

Purse: $7.1 million (winner's share: $1.278 million)

TV SCHEDULE (ET)

Thursday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

NOTABLE TEE TIMES (ET)

Tiger Woods (Round 1: 1:20 p.m.; Round 2: 8:20 a.m.)

Rickie Fowler (Round 1: 1:08 p.m.; Round 2: 8:08 a.m.)

Billy Horschel (Round 1: 8:20 a.m.; Round 2: 1:20 p.m.)

Jimmy Walker (Round 1: 8:20 a.m.; Round 2: 1:20 p.m.)

Francesco Molinari (Round 1: 7:56 a.m.; Round 2: 12:56 p.m.)