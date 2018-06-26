Phil Mickelson continues to reflect on (or, answer questions about) his U.S. Open putting controversy, and his most recent comments on the incident have been far different from what he said at Shinnecock Hills.

Last Wednesday Mickelson texted a handful of reporters saying he was "embarrassed and disappointed" by his actions, and he elaborated Monday evening during a Golf Channel interview.

"It took me a little while for my anger and frustration to subside enough to where I could see clearly that I made not my best move — it wasn't my best moment, and so I apologize," Mickelson told Golf Channel's Todd Lewis from the KPMG Windy City Skills Challenge, where he was on hand to promote this week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship. "Now, moving forward, the best thing I can do is to start promoting the game again in a positive way."

Mickelson told Lewis he would not attempt to hit a moving ball and take the penalty again.

"It wasn't the right decision; it wasn't the smart decision," he said. "And the Rules of Golf actually address that for next year, so I don't think anybody will be looking at it as the smart play."

Mickelson also said he's not worried about how the incident will influence his legacy, saying he has "pretty thick skin."

"I'll probably hear about this for some time, fortunately I can take it," he said. "I hope at some point we'll all be able to laugh at it."