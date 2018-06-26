'I can't help but feel devastated and guilty': David Feherty opens up about son's death

4:32 | Tour & News
David Feherty: The GOLF Live interview
NBC and Golf Channel personality David Feherty joins GOLF Live to chat Tiger Woods, what he'd do as PGA Tour commissioner, and his Sports Emmy-nominated show, Feherty.
By Kiley Bense
Tuesday, June 26, 2018

In a new interview, David Feherty talks about his son, Shey, who died last year from an overdose at the age of 29. "He was the sweetest boy you would ever meet," he says.

The wide-ranging profile, published in Golf Digest, covers Feherty's career, his marriage, and his friendships with golf's biggest stars, like Rory McIlroy.

But the most poignant moments focus on Feherty's relationship with and feelings about his son. "He was lost in so many ways. Reminded me a lot of me," Feherty says. "Which is just one of the reasons I can't help but feel devastated and guilty about what happened to him."

Feherty has fought his own battles with addiction for years, and says he struggled to cut his son off when he asked for money, even though he knew that Shey was probably using the money to buy drugs.  "The truth is, I'd broken down on several occasions and given him money again. He was so sweet, and I couldn't say no to him. Plus, like all of us addicts, he was a very good liar. He convinced me the money wasn't for drugs. I'm sure I knew deep down he was lying, but I wanted to believe he was really on the way to coming out on the other side," he says.

Today, Feherty says he has learned to manage with help from his wife Anita and from friends like McIlroy and Tom Watson, and that despite all the pain of what he's been through, he is finding happiness. "There isn't a day that goes by when I'm not sad for at least part of the day...And yet, I love my life," he says. "I don't see how I could possibly be any happier than I am right now."

Read the full story here.

David Feherty, pictured here in March 2017.

Getty Images

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN