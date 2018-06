The Travelers Championship purse is $7 million and pays the winner a hefty $1.26 million.

Below is the payout breakdown for the top 50 battling it out at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

1. $1.26 million

2. $756,000

3. $476,000

4. $336,000

5. $280,000

6. $252,000

7. $234,500

8. $217,000

9. $203,000

10. $189,000

11. $175,000

12. $161,000

13. $147,000

14. $133,000

15. $126,000

16. $119,000

17. $112,000

18. $105,000

19. $98,000

20. $91,000

21. $84,000

22. $78,400

23. $72,800

24. $67,200

25. $61,600

26. $56,000

27. $53,900

28. $51,800

29. $49,700

30. $47,600

31. $45,500

32. $43,400

33. $41,300

34. $39,550

35. $37,800

36. $36,050

37. $34,300

38. $32,900

39. $31,500

40. $30,100

41. $28,700

42. $27,300

43. $25,900

44. $24,500

45. $23,100

46. $21,700

47. $20,300

48. $19,180

49. $18,200

50. $17,640