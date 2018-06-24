Bubba Watson won the Travelers Championship and Ernie Els's nephew, Jovan Rebula, won the British Amateur Championship, but the best story of the weekend? That belongs to Hosung Choi.

The 44-year-old pro blew up social media on Saturday and Sunday while competing in the Korea Open. The golf world fell in love with his one-footed follow through and colorful behavior. Pros tweeted about him, the Golf Channel ran a segment on him, Brandel Chamblee broke down his swing and even Web.com Tour players tried to imitate his swing on the range.

Unfortunately for the golf world, Choi didn't receive one of the two invitations to this year's British Open at Carnoustie (he finished T5), but there's already a petition in the works trying to get him there.

Until the next time we see him, let's just enjoy some of these clips that flooded Twitter. (My personal favorite was the putt, backstop, crouch and fist-pump.)

Golf Twitter told me I needed to check out this Hosung Choi fellow, so I tuned into the Korea Open, and the first thing I saw was Choi hitting a fairway wood out of rough with his feet in a bunker. Clearly something special is happening here. pic.twitter.com/ofErAsDH1e — Garrett Ford (@gfordgolf) June 24, 2018

HOSUNG CHOI IS THE HERO WE NEED RIGHT NOW #newfavoriteplayer pic.twitter.com/uKUDw0VXmH — GolfBetterTucson.com (@GolfBetter2son) June 23, 2018

Hosung Choi is my new favorite golfer pic.twitter.com/nHuFQUTjt4 — Tee-k Kelly (@teekkelly) June 23, 2018

‘Fisherman’ Hosung Choi sure knows how to celebrate two shots from the lead going into the final round #KolonKoreaOpen #whereitsAT pic.twitter.com/65VfvqdzdD — Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) June 23, 2018