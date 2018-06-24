Why Hosung Choi, and his eccentric swing and style, was the best story of the weekend

By Josh Berhow
Sunday, June 24, 2018

Bubba Watson won the Travelers Championship and Ernie Els's nephew, Jovan Rebula, won the British Amateur Championship, but the best story of the weekend? That belongs to Hosung Choi.

The 44-year-old pro blew up social media on Saturday and Sunday while competing in the Korea Open. The golf world fell in love with his one-footed follow through and colorful behavior. Pros tweeted about him, the Golf Channel ran a segment on him, Brandel Chamblee broke down his swing and even Web.com Tour players tried to imitate his swing on the range.

Unfortunately for the golf world, Choi didn't receive one of the two invitations to this year's British Open at Carnoustie (he finished T5), but there's already a petition in the works trying to get him there.

Until the next time we see him, let's just enjoy some of these clips that flooded Twitter. (My personal favorite was the putt, backstop, crouch and fist-pump.)

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN