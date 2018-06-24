Bubba Watson shot a blistering final-round 63 to win the Travelers Championship on Sunday in Cromwell, Conn.

Paul Casey shot 62 on Saturday and led by four entering the final round, but Casey struggled on Sunday.

Watson started the day six back of Casey, but he closed with five birdies on the back nine to shoot seven under on the day. His final birdie, on the 18th, gave him the clubhouse lead at 17 under, and after about an hour wait he was officially the winner.

The win is Watson's third of the season and 12th of his PGA Tour career. It's also the third time he won the Travelers.