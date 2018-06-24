PGA Tour investigating Bryson DeChambeau's use of compass during tournaments

Sunday, June 24, 2018

Bryson DeChambeau has always done things a little differently, and a tool he used this week at the Travelers Championship has caught the eye of the PGA Tour.

DeChambeau was spotted by TV cameras using a compass with his yardage book this week, and according to DeChambeau it's being reviewed by PGA Tour officials.

"They said, 'We just want to let you know we're investigating this device and seeing if it's allowable or not,'" DeChambeau told reporters Sunday. "It wouldn't be the first time this has happened."

DeChambeau, 24, said him using the compass is nothing new. It started at the Shriners in October 2016. He said he uses it to figure out "true pin locations."

"The pin locations are a little bit off every once in a while," he said, "so I'm making sure they're in the exact right spot."

DeChambeau, who was also investigated for side-saddle putting two years ago, shot 68 on Sunday to finish T9. He won the Memorial earlier this month and has six top 10s on the season.

"People are saying it's an unusual device, that's at least what the Tour's saying," he said. "It's funny people take notice when you start playing well."

Bryson DeChambeau looks at his compass and yardage book during the Travelers.

CBS Sports

