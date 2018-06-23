WATCH: You have to see this crazy swing to believe it

There are a million different ways to successfully swing the golf club, and while not all of them are textbook-perfect, they get the job done (just ask major champions Lee Trevino, Bubba Watson and Jim Furyk).

Now you can add another name to the long list of unorthodox methods to keep an eye on: Hosung Choi, who has a swing you need to see to believe.

Choi is competing in the Korea Open, where the top two finishers receive an exemption into the British Open. Through three rounds, Choi is in second place at eight under par, meaning he's three-quarters of the way to earning a spot in the field at Carnoustie in July.

Check out his action in the Golf Channel compilation below.