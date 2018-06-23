J.B. Holmes and Paul Casey are taking moving day at the Travelers Championship seriously.

Holmes, the four-time Tour winner, was in good position after shooting rounds of 66 and 68 on Thursday and Friday, but put his game into overdrive on the back nine on Saturday.

Holmes's lone front-nine birdie on the third hole was balanced by a bogey on No. 8. But after making the turn, Holmes was four under for the first six holes on the back side, highlighted by an eagle from the fairway on No. 14:

Casey, meanwhile, put together the round of the day, carding four birdies and no bogeys on the front nine, another birdie on No. 13 and an eagle on the 16th hole, a driveable par 4, which brought him to seven under par on the day. He then birdied the 18th to finish at 16 under par for three rounds. He's currently leading the tournament.

Check out his epic eagle below.