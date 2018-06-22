For most recreational players, a tee ball in the water equals instant bogey.

But perhaps that's what separates professionals from the rest of us.

Check out this par from Zach Johnson on TPC River Highlands's 420-yard par-4 17th hole on Friday:

Johnson hit his drive 245 yards into the water, then, using point of entry, had to drop 124 yards less than his drive traveled, leaving himself 234 yards to the hole from the other side of the water hazard.

His masterful third shot ended up seven feet and 11 inches from the hole, which he drained for a score of four.

Now that's what we call a good par! Check out his shot map below.