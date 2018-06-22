Brooks Koepka arrived home in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. just after 4 a.m. the morning after his U.S. Open victory. He didn't exactly get to sleep in.

"I woke up and Dustin [Johnson] was in my living room at 8:00," Koepka said Thursday at the Travelers Championship. "He came over on the boat to say hi. So it was not as much rest as I would have liked." Johnson and Koepka entered the final round tied for the lead at last week's U.S. Open; Johnson finished two strokes back but clearly hasn't held it against Koepka, his neighbor, friend, and frequent workout partner.

It's been a whirlwind few days for America's back-to-back national champion. After winning at Shinnecock, he made a quick stop at home before heading straight back up to Connecticut to tee it up at the Travelers Championship. It was understandable, then, when Koepka made four late bogeys in his opening-round 68. "Yeah, I just ran out of gas," he said. "I'm exhausted mentally. I'm excited to go home and nap."

Brooks Koepka isn't totally sure where he left the U.S. Open trophy. Rob Tringali

As for the trophy he brought home from Long Island? "It's at my house, just chillin'," Koepka said noncommittally. Then he 'fessed up. "I don't even know where we left it, to be honest with you. I was trying to sleep so much that I left it, I think, on the kitchen counter. I don't even know."

There's not much rest in the forecast, either: Koepka said he's attending a bachelor party in Boston next week. Perhaps he took a late morning Friday: Koepka is scheduled to tee off at 1 p.m.