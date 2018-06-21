PHOTOS: Colorado golf courses hammered by golf-ball sized hail

Imagine waking up to this on your favorite golf course.
Twitter.com/GerryJohnson9
By Sean Zak
Thursday, June 21, 2018

Few sports deal with the wrath of Mother Nature quite like golf, and that was on full display this week in northern Colorado.

Wicked storms passed through the Denver area Tuesday, in which hail peppered many courses. The hail was golf ball sized, of course. Coal Creek Golf Course, located just north of Denver, showed some of the worst damage on its greens.

Put it this way: the course grounds staff was forced to fix thousands of ball marks in order to return their greens to playable status. The amazing part is that they did. The recovery efforts took just one day, according to the course's Facebook page, and Coal Creek is open for business Thursday. Take that Mother Nature.

