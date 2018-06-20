It will be the strongest field in recent Travelers Championship history this week in Connecticut, with four of the top 10 ranked players in the world taking part.

The loaded field will also include all of the reigning major champions as 11th-ranked Patrick Reed is also in the field. Reed will be grouped with recent U.S. Open champ Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson, teeing off at 8 a.m. ET on the 10th tee at TPC River Highlands.

Another mega group features Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Bubba Watson. That trio of bombers will take flight at 1 p.m. ET, going off the first tee Thursday.

For complete tee times, click here.

What: Travelers Championship

Where: TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

When: Thursday-Sunday, June 21-24

Defending champion: Jordan Spieth (12 under, 268)

Purse: $7 million ($1.26 million winner)