By Dylan Dethier
Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Phil Mickelson is going straight from one sticky situation to another.

In the immediate aftermath of his headline-grabbing putter show at the U.S. Open this week, the 43-time PGA Tour winner and business partner Steve Loy are opening 30 Reis & Irvy's fro-yo locations in San Diego, Mickelson said in a statement. "I'm absolutely thrilled to be part of such transformative industry change," he said. "I've pushed boundaries my whole career and that mind-set carries over into the business world."

Reis & Irvy's self-checkout locations consist of robot-engineered vending machines that serve up to seven flavors of yogurt and six toppings. They're installed for free by the company, San Diego-based Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, which has awarded $130 million in franchise and licensing contracts since its launch. Once installed, these 15 square foot, 1500-pound machines are designed to require very little maintenance: they self-clean every 200 orders. Want a demo of this "froyo meets robo" concept? You can check it out below:

