In a text Wednesday morning, Phil Mickelson apologized for his rules breach on Saturday at the U.S. Open.

GOLF.com's Alan Shipnuck, who was among the reporters to receive the text, reported its contents. "I know this should've come sooner, but it's taken me a few days to calm down," Mickelson wrote. "My anger and frustration got the best of me last weekend. I'm embarrassed and disappointed by my actions. It was clearly not my finest moment and I'm sorry."

The incident in question came on the 13th hole Saturday, when Mickelson, having just hit a putt that was going to roll off the green, chased after his ball and hit it back toward the hole while it was still moving. Under Rule 14-5 he was assessed a two-stroke penalty for the move, although some suggested he should have been disqualified.

Mickelson's tone came in stark contrast to his post-round comments, in which he told those offended by the move to "toughen up." But Mickelson also made the offer to USGA head Mike Davis to disqualify himself from the tournament, according to his wife Amy.

Several players have been asked to respond with their thoughts on the singular incident; Mickelson's playing partner Saturday, Andrew "Beef" Johnston, called it a moment of madness, Jordan Spieth didn't see the harm, and Jason Day thought it should have been handled differently. Mickelson finished T48 at 16 over par.