Phil reflects: 'I'm embarrassed and disappointed by my actions'

3:06 | Tour & News
Phil Mickelson hits ball in motion, uses Rules to his advantage at Shinnecock
Phil Mickelson took center stage on the 13th hole Saturday when he chased down a putt he hit, and hit the ball again while it was in motion. He earned a 2-shot penalty, but could have very well been DQ'd.
By Dylan Dethier
Wednesday, June 20, 2018

In a text Wednesday morning, Phil Mickelson apologized for his rules breach on Saturday at the U.S. Open.

GOLF.com's Alan Shipnuck, who was among the reporters to receive the text, reported its contents. "I know this should've come sooner, but it's taken me a few days to calm down," Mickelson wrote. "My anger and frustration got the best of me last weekend. I'm embarrassed and disappointed by my actions. It was clearly not my finest moment and I'm sorry."

The incident in question came on the 13th hole Saturday, when Mickelson, having just hit a putt that was going to roll off the green, chased after his ball and hit it back toward the hole while it was still moving. Under Rule 14-5 he was assessed a two-stroke penalty for the move, although some suggested he should have been disqualified.

Tour & News
It's complicated: To understand Mickelson's controversial actions, you must first understand Phil

Mickelson's tone came in stark contrast to his post-round comments, in which he told those offended by the move to "toughen up." But Mickelson also made the offer to USGA head Mike Davis to disqualify himself from the tournament, according to his wife Amy.

Several players have been asked to respond with their thoughts on the singular incident; Mickelson's playing partner Saturday, Andrew "Beef" Johnston, called it a moment of madness, Jordan Spieth didn't see the harm, and Jason Day thought it should have been handled differently. Mickelson finished T48 at 16 over par.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN