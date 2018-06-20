Hall of Fame golfer Hubert Green, 71, passes away from throat cancer

Hubert Green at the 1985 PGA Championship, which he won for his second career major title.
JACQUELINE DUVOISIN /SPORTS ILLUSTRATED/GETTY IMAGES
By Josh Berhow
Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Two-time major champion and Hall of Famer Hubert Green died on Tuesday after battling throat cancer, the PGA Tour announced. He was 71.

Green won 19 times in his PGA Tour career, including the 1977 U.S. Open and 1985 PGA Championship.

He famously played the final round of the '77 U.S. Open under a death threat. Leading by one at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., Green walked off the 14th green and was told by tournament officials they received a call from a woman saying three men were waiting by the 15th green and planned to shoot him. Green continued anyway, made par on 15 and finished birdie-par-bogey to beat Lou Graham by one.

Green was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2007.

