Greg Norman to appear in this year's ESPN 'The Body Issue'

Greg Norman: Behind the Scenes at the GOLF Magazine Cover Shoot
By Kevin Cunningham
Wednesday, June 20, 2018

On Tuesday, ESPN revealed the list of athletes who will appear in its annual "Body Issue," and one Hall of Fame golfer made the cut: Greg Norman.

"The Body Issue" celebrates the physical side of famous athletes by photographing them in the nude. Several golfers have appeared in the issue in the past, including Gary Player, Suzann Pettersen, Belen Mozo, Camilo Villegas and more.

Norman, a two-time major winner, is 63 years old, but he takes pride in staying in peak physical shape. He often shows off his physique on social media, and he even showed us a few things on a recent visit to the GOLF offices.

