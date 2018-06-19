Drunk teen steals golf cart, goes to McDonald's drive-thru

Sometimes hunger will drive you to do stupid things, especially when alcohol is involved. Just ask English teenager Jamie Elliot.

Elliot, 18, got drunk with a friend and stole a golf cart from Catterick Golf Club in the United Kingdom on May 29. They then drove the “buggy” (as they’re known in the U.K.) directly to a McDonald's over three miles away, according to the BBC. When he and his drinking companion arrived, they decided it was best to make their order using the drive-thru.

That's when the police stepped in to stop the late-night joyride.

A police vehicle sits next to the stolen golf cart in question. NORTH YORKSHIRE POLICE

During the ensuing trial prosecutor Sarah Tyler stated, "Police were called by restaurant by staff and the defendant provided a breath sample for analysis which proved he was over the limit."

The punishment? Elliot is "disqualified" or banned from driving for 12 months. Apparently the sentence is a lenient one, thanks to the fact that the suspect had no prior record.