With all the big names that were suddenly in contention at the U.S. Open after Dustin Johnson's Saturday 77, few mentioned Patrick Reed. But he's reminding everyone just how dangerous he his early on Sunday.

Reed began the day three shots back at six over after he shot a 71 on Saturday. But after just three holes the 2018 Masters Champion had temporarily pulled himself into a tie for the lead at the second major of the year.

Reed started quickly at the 1st, where a great approach shot left him with a six-footer, which he sank confidently. Reed followed that with a tremendous tee shot at the difficult par-2nd that set up a nine-foot birdie putt.

The Masters champion (@PReedGolf) is making sure he's a part of the picture today. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/P8Lh1uKggA — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 17, 2018

He then smashed a 372-yard drive at the par-4 3rd, and stuck the approach to inside four feet. That birdie moved Reed into a tie for the lead with the four players at +3, who had just started their rounds.

In bowling, it's called a . Today, it's a tie for the lead in the #USOpen. pic.twitter.com/XmGRsqf0qs — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 17, 2018

Soon after, Brooks Koepka birdied the 2nd and 3rd holes to move into sole possession of the lead at one over. But there is little doubt Patrick Reed will continue to be a factor in the final round at Shinnecock Hills.