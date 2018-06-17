WATCH: Patrick Reed opens with three-straight birdies to tie lead at U.S. Open

Patrick Reed putts for birdie on the 2nd hole during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open.
@usopengolf
By Kevin Cunningham
Sunday, June 17, 2018

With all the big names that were suddenly in contention at the U.S. Open after Dustin Johnson's Saturday 77, few mentioned Patrick Reed. But he's reminding everyone just how dangerous he his early on Sunday.

Reed began the day three shots back at six over after he shot a 71 on Saturday. But after just three holes the 2018 Masters Champion had temporarily pulled himself into a tie for the lead at the second major of the year.

Reed started quickly at the 1st, where a great approach shot left him with a six-footer, which he sank confidently. Reed followed that with a tremendous tee shot at the difficult par-2nd that set up a nine-foot birdie putt.

He then smashed a 372-yard drive at the par-4 3rd, and stuck the approach to inside four feet. That birdie moved Reed into a tie for the lead with the four players at +3, who had just started their rounds.

Soon after, Brooks Koepka birdied the 2nd and 3rd holes to move into sole possession of the lead at one over. But there is little doubt Patrick Reed will continue to be a factor in the final round at Shinnecock Hills.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN