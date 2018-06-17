Brooks Koepka joins exclusive list of players with back-to-back U.S. Open titles

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Brooks Koepka fired a two-under 68 to win the 118th U.S. Open on Sunday at Shinnecock Hills, making him the seventh player in history to win back-to-back U.S. Open titles.

He's also the first to do so since Curtis Strange did it in 1988 and 1989. Ironically, Strange was covering Kopeka's final round for the Fox broadcast and was one of the first to congratulate him off the 18th green on Sunday.

Here's the list of the seven who have repeated. One, Bobby Jones, did it as an amateur.

Brooks Koepka — 2017: Erin Hills (272) / 2018: Shinnecock Hills (271)

Curtis Strange — 1988: The Country Club (278) / 1989: Oak Hill (278)

Ben Hogan — 1950: Merion (287) / 1951: Oakland Hills (287)

Ralph Guldahl — 1937: Oakland Hills (281) / 1938: Cherry Hills (284)

Bobby Jones (a) — 1929: Winged Foot (294) / 1930: Interlachen (287)

John McDermott — 1911: Chicago Golf Club (307) / 1912: Country Club of Buffalo (294)

Willie Anderson — 1903: Baltusrol (307) / 1904: Glen View Club (303) / 1905: Myopia Hunt Club (314)