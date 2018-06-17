SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Mike Davis promised the golf course would be softer Sunday at Shinnecock Hills. It was expected scores would be much lower. Tommy Fleetwood made good on that promise, shooting 63 in the final round, racing up the leaderboard and posting the clubhouse lead Sunday afternoon.

Fleetwood made eight birdies and just one bogey on the par-70 course, finishing with a 63 and a four-day total of two-over par. His 63, the sixth in Open history, ties the record for lowest score in a U.S. Open.

The 27-year-old Englishman shot 15 strokes better than he did on Saturday, and it could have been at least one stroke better. Fleetwood missed a short birdie try on the 18th hole which would have pushed him into a tie for the lead and given him the U.S. Open record.

After starting the day six shots back, Fleetwood flirted with the lead by making four straight birdies on holes 12-15. He will be the clubhouse leader for much of the afternoon. Check out some of his highlights below.