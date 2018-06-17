SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Phil Mickelson returned to the 13th hole on Sunday at Shinnecock Hills, but this time with a much different outcome.

Mickelson had the golf world buzzing when he hit a moving ball on the 13th green on Saturday, and he was penalized two strokes but not disqualified.

On Sunday, Mickelson returned to the 13th green and found a way to make fun of himself. Mickelson knocked in a five-footer for par and then raised his arms in a vintage-Phil celebration, mocking the spectacle he put on a day earlier. He even threw his ball into the crowd.

Mickelson shot 69 on Sunday to finish 16 over for the tournament. You can watch his celebration below.