WATCH: Phil returns to scene of penalty, makes putt and hilariously mocks himself

Phil Mickelson had reason to celebrate.
@Foxsports
By Josh Berhow
Sunday, June 17, 2018

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Phil Mickelson returned to the 13th hole on Sunday at Shinnecock Hills, but this time with a much different outcome.

Mickelson had the golf world buzzing when he hit a moving ball on the 13th green on Saturday, and he was penalized two strokes but not disqualified.

On Sunday, Mickelson returned to the 13th green and found a way to make fun of himself. Mickelson knocked in a five-footer for par and then raised his arms in a vintage-Phil celebration, mocking the spectacle he put on a day earlier. He even threw his ball into the crowd.

Mickelson shot 69 on Sunday to finish 16 over for the tournament. You can watch his celebration below.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN