SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Phil Mickelson returned to the 13th hole on Sunday at Shinnecock Hills, but this time with a much different outcome.
Mickelson had the golf world buzzing when he hit a moving ball on the 13th green on Saturday, and he was penalized two strokes but not disqualified.
On Sunday, Mickelson returned to the 13th green and found a way to make fun of himself. Mickelson knocked in a five-footer for par and then raised his arms in a vintage-Phil celebration, mocking the spectacle he put on a day earlier. He even threw his ball into the crowd.
Mickelson shot 69 on Sunday to finish 16 over for the tournament. You can watch his celebration below.
Phil's return to 13 today pic.twitter.com/vxNNEcUxpx— No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 17, 2018