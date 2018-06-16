PURSE: U.S. Open winner brings home biggest paycheck in golf

The winner of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills will bring home the biggest paycheck in golf.

For the second straight year the winner of the USGA's crown jewel receives a $2.160 million paycheck, the same amount Brooks Koepka cashed in last year at Erin Hills. In comparison, Patrick Reed won $1.98 million for winning the Masters in April.

The total purse for the U.S. Open is $12 million, which means even those who come up just short will still make bank. Second place takes home $1.296 million, and third gets $804,023. Rounding out the top five is $563,642 for 4th and $469,460 for 5th.

The payout breakdown for the top 50 finishers is below. The Open winner also receives a 10-year exemption in the event, a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour, as well as five-year exemptions into the Masters, PGA Championship and British Open. Sure, the exemptions are great, but more than $2 million for the winner? Check, please.

PAYOUT BREAKDOWN (TOP 50)

1. $2,160,000

2. $1,296,000

3. $804,023

4. $563,642

5. $469,460

6. $416,263

7. $375,278

8. $336,106

9. $304,188

10. $279,403

11. $254,981

12. $235,757

13. $219,677

14. $202,751

15. $188,243

16. $176,153

17. $166,481

18. $156,809

19. $147,137

20. $137,464

21. $129,122

22. $120,780

23. $112,680

24. $105,184

25. $98,655

26. $93,094

27. $88,862

28. $85,114

29. $81,487

30. $77,860

31. $74,233

32. $70,606

33. $66,979

34. $63,715

35. $61,055

36. $58,395

37. $55,856

38. $53,438

39. $51,020

40. $48,602

41. $46,184

42. $43,766

43. $41,348

44. $38,930

45. $36,512

46. $34,336

47. $32,159

48. $30,104

49. $28,895

50. $27,686