PURSE: U.S. Open winner brings home biggest paycheck in golf

By Josh Berhow
Saturday, June 16, 2018

The winner of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills will bring home the biggest paycheck in golf.

For the second straight year the winner of the USGA's crown jewel receives a $2.160 million paycheck, the same amount Brooks Koepka cashed in last year at Erin Hills. In comparison, Patrick Reed won $1.98 million for winning the Masters in April.

The total purse for the U.S. Open is $12 million, which means even those who come up just short will still make bank. Second place takes home $1.296 million, and third gets $804,023. Rounding out the top five is $563,642 for 4th and $469,460 for 5th.

The payout breakdown for the top 50 finishers is below. The Open winner also receives a 10-year exemption in the event, a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour, as well as five-year exemptions into the Masters, PGA Championship and British Open. Sure, the exemptions are great, but more than $2 million for the winner? Check, please.

PAYOUT BREAKDOWN (TOP 50)

1. $2,160,000
2. $1,296,000
3. $804,023
4. $563,642
5. $469,460
6. $416,263
7. $375,278
8. $336,106
9. $304,188
10. $279,403
11. $254,981
12. $235,757
13. $219,677
14. $202,751
15. $188,243
16. $176,153
17. $166,481
18. $156,809
19. $147,137
20. $137,464
21. $129,122
22. $120,780
23. $112,680
24. $105,184
25. $98,655
26. $93,094
27. $88,862
28. $85,114
29. $81,487
30. $77,860
31. $74,233
32. $70,606
33. $66,979
34. $63,715
35. $61,055
36. $58,395
37. $55,856
38. $53,438
39. $51,020
40. $48,602
41. $46,184
42. $43,766
43. $41,348
44. $38,930
45. $36,512
46. $34,336
47. $32,159
48. $30,104
49. $28,895
50. $27,686

