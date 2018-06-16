'What just happened?': Social media reacts to Phil Mickelson's shocking putting penalty at U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson runs to hit his still-moving ball on the 13th green Saturday at the U.S. Open.
By Kevin Cunningham
Saturday, June 16, 2018

Phil Mickelson did something unthinkable for a player of his stature Saturday at the 2018 U.S. Open, and the golf world (and beyond) is having a field day with it on social media.

Mickelson shockingly and intentionally hit a putt before it stopped moving (one that appeared to be rolling off the green) on the par-4 13th hole. The two-stroke penalty for such a violation gave him a 10 for the hole. Whether it was done out of frustration at his play or anger at the difficult greens at Shinnecock Hills, it was certainly completely unexpected.

People watching — celebrities, to media members and even PGA Tour pros — were downright mystified by Phil's actions. Take a look at a sample of their reactions below.

