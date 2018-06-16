Phil Mickelson did something unthinkable for a player of his stature Saturday at the 2018 U.S. Open, and the golf world (and beyond) is having a field day with it on social media.

Mickelson shockingly and intentionally hit a putt before it stopped moving (one that appeared to be rolling off the green) on the par-4 13th hole. The two-stroke penalty for such a violation gave him a 10 for the hole. Whether it was done out of frustration at his play or anger at the difficult greens at Shinnecock Hills, it was certainly completely unexpected.

People watching — celebrities, to media members and even PGA Tour pros — were downright mystified by Phil's actions. Take a look at a sample of their reactions below.

Phil Mickelson just did something you do if you're four years old and playing mini golf for the first time. pic.twitter.com/k0AxplqdMg — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) June 16, 2018

Just saw a clip of the Lefty situation. Never in my life seen that. What’s the ruling there guys? Not in front of a tv. #madness — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) June 16, 2018

Does Phil have a board meeting he’s running late for or something? — Luke Kerr-Dineen (@LukeKerrDineen) June 16, 2018

Live look at Phil finishing his round pic.twitter.com/gEM98S6fhA — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 16, 2018

I think that’s a serious breach...in that case I am sorry to say because I love Phil but that’s a DQ! — Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) June 16, 2018

Phil just said it for most in the field. "Get me off this rat track." — Dan Jenkins (@danjenkinsgd) June 16, 2018

I love watching Phil Mickelson. — Blayne Barber™ (@BlayneBarberAU) June 16, 2018

Me: Well, Phil isn’t going to win the US Open so it seems unlikely he’ll do anything to add to his history of gaffes here.



Phil: Hold my tee. — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) June 16, 2018

Hahahahahaha, the guy is an absolute psychopath!!!!pic.twitter.com/2mMp0iZHGG — The Club (@TheClub) June 16, 2018

"He has putted bad enough that I think he just snapped." – Azinger on Phil — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) June 16, 2018

I mean.. that ball may have rolled another 30 yds off the green — Willy Wilcox (@willwilcoxgolf) June 16, 2018

Mike Davis currently doing cartwheels... he may be needed for another press conference. — Ewan Murray (@mrewanmurray) June 16, 2018

when you know what you've done pic.twitter.com/jCKGCPBXsl — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) June 16, 2018

Good news for Phil: He only made a 9. JD took an 11 when he did at the 8th hole at Pinehurst in 1999. — Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) June 16, 2018

Has to be a dq - can't be having that from Mickelson — Iain Carter (@iaincartergolf) June 16, 2018

As punitive as golf is, it’s astounding this is only a 2-stroke penalty. https://t.co/7c7fL9daUz — Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) June 16, 2018

Phil right now pic.twitter.com/6fqGJbQj0M — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 16, 2018

I thought today was going to be a pretty bland day at the U.S. Open and then Phil Mickelson went crazy. Like, literally he is nuts. — Josh Berhow (@Josh_Berhow) June 16, 2018

Phil Mickelson is off the rails. Putting like a four year old out there. pic.twitter.com/doUMMHORNJ — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) June 16, 2018

And I took this swinger in my golf pool....#pingpong https://t.co/PNMBGyO9Ih — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) June 16, 2018

Uhhhhhh What The Hell Did Phil Mickelson Just Do? https://t.co/t4X6n3xZtw — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) June 16, 2018

Wait...what just happened??? — the fried egg (@the_fried_egg) June 16, 2018

Can’t believe that Phil did that!!! — the fried egg (@the_fried_egg) June 16, 2018

Everyone always complains about pace of play. Phil Mickelson finds a way to speed it up and everyone complains more. I mean, you just can't win. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) June 16, 2018