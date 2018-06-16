Phil Mickelson did something unthinkable for a player of his stature Saturday at the 2018 U.S. Open, and the golf world (and beyond) is having a field day with it on social media.
Mickelson shockingly and intentionally hit a putt before it stopped moving (one that appeared to be rolling off the green) on the par-4 13th hole. The two-stroke penalty for such a violation gave him a 10 for the hole. Whether it was done out of frustration at his play or anger at the difficult greens at Shinnecock Hills, it was certainly completely unexpected.
People watching — celebrities, to media members and even PGA Tour pros — were downright mystified by Phil's actions. Take a look at a sample of their reactions below.
Phil Mickelson just did something you do if you're four years old and playing mini golf for the first time. pic.twitter.com/k0AxplqdMg— Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) June 16, 2018
Just saw a clip of the Lefty situation. Never in my life seen that. What’s the ruling there guys? Not in front of a tv. #madness— Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) June 16, 2018
Does Phil have a board meeting he’s running late for or something?— Luke Kerr-Dineen (@LukeKerrDineen) June 16, 2018
Live look at Phil finishing his round pic.twitter.com/gEM98S6fhA— Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 16, 2018
I think that’s a serious breach...in that case I am sorry to say because I love Phil but that’s a DQ!— Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) June 16, 2018
Phil just said it for most in the field. "Get me off this rat track."— Dan Jenkins (@danjenkinsgd) June 16, 2018
I love watching Phil Mickelson.— Blayne Barber™ (@BlayneBarberAU) June 16, 2018
Me: Well, Phil isn’t going to win the US Open so it seems unlikely he’ll do anything to add to his history of gaffes here.— Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) June 16, 2018
Phil: Hold my tee.
Hahahahahaha, the guy is an absolute psychopath!!!!pic.twitter.com/2mMp0iZHGG— The Club (@TheClub) June 16, 2018
"He has putted bad enough that I think he just snapped." – Azinger on Phil— Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) June 16, 2018
I mean.. that ball may have rolled another 30 yds off the green— Willy Wilcox (@willwilcoxgolf) June 16, 2018
Mike Davis currently doing cartwheels... he may be needed for another press conference.— Ewan Murray (@mrewanmurray) June 16, 2018
when you know what you've done pic.twitter.com/jCKGCPBXsl— Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) June 16, 2018
Good news for Phil: He only made a 9. JD took an 11 when he did at the 8th hole at Pinehurst in 1999.— Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) June 16, 2018
Has to be a dq - can't be having that from Mickelson— Iain Carter (@iaincartergolf) June 16, 2018
As punitive as golf is, it’s astounding this is only a 2-stroke penalty. https://t.co/7c7fL9daUz— Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) June 16, 2018
Phil right now pic.twitter.com/6fqGJbQj0M— No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 16, 2018
I thought today was going to be a pretty bland day at the U.S. Open and then Phil Mickelson went crazy. Like, literally he is nuts.— Josh Berhow (@Josh_Berhow) June 16, 2018
Phil Mickelson is off the rails. Putting like a four year old out there. pic.twitter.com/doUMMHORNJ— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) June 16, 2018
And I took this swinger in my golf pool....#pingpong https://t.co/PNMBGyO9Ih— Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) June 16, 2018
Uhhhhhh What The Hell Did Phil Mickelson Just Do? https://t.co/t4X6n3xZtw— Trent (@BarstoolTrent) June 16, 2018
Wait...what just happened???— the fried egg (@the_fried_egg) June 16, 2018
Can’t believe that Phil did that!!!— the fried egg (@the_fried_egg) June 16, 2018
Everyone always complains about pace of play. Phil Mickelson finds a way to speed it up and everyone complains more. I mean, you just can't win.— Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) June 16, 2018
"Oooh, I'm so funny. i'm Phil" You're 48. Grow up— James Corrigan (@jcorrigangolf) June 16, 2018