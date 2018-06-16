The Phil Mickelson rules controversy has reached fever pitch, with players and fans taking to social media to question why he wasn't disqualified for hitting his ball while it was still in motion on the 13th green during his third round.

Now, another authoritative voice is adding his opinion to the mix.

David Fay, former Executive Director of the USGA, now serves as a rules analyst for Fox Sports. During Saturday's telecast, Joe Buck asked Fay what he would have done with Phil's controversial use of Rule 14-5. Fay replied that after taking Mickelson's explanation into account, "I probably would have lost...but I'd have lobbied for disqualification."

Fay went on to explain that the language used in Rule 14-5 is too "friendly."

"I don't think the Rules contemplate something like this at the highest level," Fay told Buck.

When Alan Shipnuck texted Mickelson to ask if he would be willing to explain himself over the phone, Shipnuck received the following text in response.