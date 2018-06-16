Former USGA Executive Director David Fay says Phil Mickelson should have been DQ'd from U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson hits ball in motion, uses Rules to his advantage at Shinnecock
Phil Mickelson took center stage on the 13th hole Saturday when he chased down a putt he hit, and hit the ball again while it was in motion. He earned a 2-shot penalty, but could have very well been DQ'd.
By Jessica Marksbury
Saturday, June 16, 2018

The Phil Mickelson rules controversy has reached fever pitch, with players and fans taking to social media to question why he wasn't disqualified for hitting his ball while it was still in motion on the 13th green during his third round.

Now, another authoritative voice is adding his opinion to the mix.

David Fay, former Executive Director of the USGA, now serves as a rules analyst for Fox Sports. During Saturday's telecast, Joe Buck asked Fay what he would have done with Phil's controversial use of Rule 14-5. Fay replied that after taking Mickelson's explanation into account, "I probably would have lost...but I'd have lobbied for disqualification."

Fay went on to explain that the language used in Rule 14-5 is too "friendly."

"I don't think the Rules contemplate something like this at the highest level," Fay told Buck.

When Alan Shipnuck texted Mickelson to ask if he would be willing to explain himself over the phone, Shipnuck received the following text in response.

