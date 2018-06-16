3:06 | Tour & News
Phil Mickelson hits ball in motion, uses Rules to his advantage at Shinnecock
Phil Mickelson took center stage on the 13th hole Saturday when he chased down a putt he hit, and hit the ball again while it was in motion. He earned a 2-shot penalty, but could have very well been DQ'd.
After three difficult days at Shinnecock Hills, the final round at the 2018 U.S. Open is upon us. Saturday's third round sent scores soaring, but a few former major champions have stayed strong.
Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Justin Rose have all won the U.S. Open before, and all three will have a shot to take home a second title Sunday at Shinnecock Hills. But plenty of other proven players are within striking distance, and anything can happen.
The USGA will release tee times for the final round of the U.S. Open on Saturday night. You can find them below once they are released.