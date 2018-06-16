After three difficult days at Shinnecock Hills, the final round at the 2018 U.S. Open is upon us. Saturday's third round sent scores soaring, but a few former major champions have stayed strong.

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Justin Rose have all won the U.S. Open before, and all three will have a shot to take home a second title Sunday at Shinnecock Hills. But plenty of other proven players are within striking distance, and anything can happen.