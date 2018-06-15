The stars of the PGA Tour are struggling once again on Friday at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Everyone but Dustin Johnson, that is.
The World No. 1 is once again negotiating the difficult conditions at Shinnecock better than anyone else. DJ was two under on the day when he arrived at the par-3 7th hole. His tee shot left him in a difficult position, with a downhill 45-footer left for birdie. Facing a potential three-putt, Johnson somehow judged the putt perfectly and watched as the ball dropped into the cup on its final rotation.
That #FridayFeeling when you've made your fourth birdie and lead the #USOpen by 3.— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2018
Live scoring: https://t.co/6NZAT5cq9q pic.twitter.com/goJKkQQygM
It was Johnson's fourth birdie of the day, and grew his U.S. Open lead to three shots.