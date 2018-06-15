The stars of the PGA Tour are struggling once again on Friday at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Everyone but Dustin Johnson, that is.

The World No. 1 is once again negotiating the difficult conditions at Shinnecock better than anyone else. DJ was two under on the day when he arrived at the par-3 7th hole. His tee shot left him in a difficult position, with a downhill 45-footer left for birdie. Facing a potential three-putt, Johnson somehow judged the putt perfectly and watched as the ball dropped into the cup on its final rotation.

It was Johnson's fourth birdie of the day, and grew his U.S. Open lead to three shots.