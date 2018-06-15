GOLF.com conducts a weekly roundtable with its staff to break down the game's hottest topics. And since it's U.S. Open week, we are answering one burning question each night. Check in every Sunday evening for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com.

Dustin Johnson has a four-shot lead at the midway point of the 118th U.S. Open, but can he hold it? Who has the best chance to catch him on Saturday?

Sean Zak: I'm thinking that guy who plays like him, does a lot of things like him, and wins similar tournaments to DJ: Brooks Koepka.

Jessica Marksbury: Totally agree, Sean! Very impressive round today. He's the defending champion and unafraid of getting in the mix on a hard course. I, too, am putting my faith in Brooks tomorrow.

Josh Sens: I'll take the steady manner and metronomic ball-striking of Justin Rose. He's playing beautifully, and without an uncharacteristic brain cramp on the last two holes he'd have even less ground to close on DJ.

Alan Shipnuck: No one. Best player in the world playing his best on the toughest test in golf is, by definition, uncatchable.

The defending U.S. Open champion isn't out of this yet. Getty Images

Jeff Ritter: Rickie Fowler is lurking and ready for another run at that elusive first major. Unfortunately for him, DJ looks like he may be too good this week. If Rickie finishes second it would be two runners-up in a row at the majors. What would we call it if he finishes second in all of them this year? The Silver Slam? Failure Four?

Dylan Dethier: Henrik Stenson! Don't sleep on the big Swede! Henrik Stenson has hit it about as well as anyone in the entire world this year — if he gets a little hot with the putter, look out.

Alan Bastable: Loved Poulter's attitude tonight. Was in remarkably good spirits. Acknowledged his mess on 8 was "stupid," but that he's already put it behind him. I believe him. If he can keep hitting irons with the precision that he has been, he could be dangerous.

Michael Bamberger: Rose. You never know with DJ. He could do some boneheaded crazy thing. And Rose will be right there. And he will not.

Josh Berhow: No one mentioned the (other) guy who had the lowest round of the day on Friday. Tommy Fleetwood, who we have called a rising star for more than a year now, can play. I wouldn't be surprised if he goes low again and is in the mix on Sunday.