'Absolutely': Tiger Woods believes he will win another major

1:26 | Tour & News
Shinnecock played tough — but not as tough as in 1986
Travelin' Joe Passov says that although the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open yielded some gnarly scores, it was nothing compared to the Open Shinnecock held three decades earlier.
By AP NEWS
Friday, June 15, 2018

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) - Tiger Woods is going to need some help to make the cut at the U.S. Open after finishing the second round at 2 over par, leaving him 10 over for the tournament.

But he says he hasn't given up his belief he will win more major tournaments.

"Absolutely," he said when asked if he would add to his total of 14 majors in his career.

Why?

"Have you seen the way I've been swinging?"

Woods says he hit the ball well but struggled with his putting in two rounds at Shinnecock Hills. And he had extra trouble on the first two holes, playing them at 7 over on Thursday and Friday.

Tiger Woods speaks to the media following his two-over 72 in the second round of the 2018 U.S. Open.

Getty Images

The projected cut line is 7 over heading into the afternoon session.

Woods showed plenty of grit at the end of his round. He birdied his last two holes, but he was 14 shots back of leader Dustin Johnson.

Woods said careers are measured by what players do four times a year in the majors, noting he won three of them in one year alone. He said he had a good feeling coming into the tournament, but his opening 78 put him too far back to make much of a move.

Despite the two birdies to finish, Woods said "I don't think you can be too happy and too excited about 10 over par."

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN