SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Microphones are often a great addition to a golf broadcast, picking up errant sounds and conversations at the event. Generally, that's the case, but not for one microphone at Shinnecock Hills Friday.

Nope, one of those mics caught a crude conversation between two members of the gallery at the U.S. Open while cameras rolled on Patrick Reed as he played his approach to the 1st green.

Awful Announcing transcribed the conversation in full here. It also added video of the broadcast, which is NSFW.

The Sporting News received a statement from Fox Sports spokeswoman Anne Pennington: "Today, during the live FS1 broadcast of the 2018 U.S. Open, one of the many microphones on the course inadvertently picked up some offensive crowd chatter. We sincerely apologize."

Fox employs more than 200 on-course mics, positioned throughout the course, including in the holes on the greens.