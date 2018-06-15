2018 U.S. Open: Third round tee times, pairings for Saturday at Shinnecock

Dustin Johnson tees off during the second round of the 2018 U.S. Open.
Getty Images
By GOLF WIRE
Friday, June 15, 2018

After two brutal but entertaining days at Shinnecock Hills, the weekend awaits at the 2018 U.S. Open. On Friday night, the U.S. Open field was whittled down by way of the cut to just the top 60 players and ties, all of whom will get to play the weekend and fight for the title.

Dustin Johnson holds the lead so far through 36 holes on Long Island, but there is still lots of golf to be played.

You can find a full list of tee times for the third round of the U.S. Open here once the tournament officials announce them Friday night.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN