After two brutal but entertaining days at Shinnecock Hills, the weekend awaits at the 2018 U.S. Open. On Friday night, the U.S. Open field was whittled down by way of the cut to just the top 60 players and ties, all of whom will get to play the weekend and fight for the title.

Dustin Johnson holds the lead so far through 36 holes on Long Island, but there is still lots of golf to be played.

You can find a full list of tee times for the third round of the U.S. Open here once the tournament officials announce them Friday night.