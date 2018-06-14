WATCH: Pro smashes 411-yard drive, jars eagle to finish U.S. Open Round 1

Dean Burmester celebrates his eagle to close out the first round of the U.S. Open.
@usopengolf
By Kevin Cunningham
Thursday, June 14, 2018

South African pro Dean Burmester shot a respectable five-over 75 on an incredibly windy and difficult Thursday at Shinnecock Hills. But he needed a bit of magic on the 18th hole to make it happen.

Burmester was seven over when he arrived at the final hole of his opening round of the U.S. Open. Hoping to end his day on a positive note, he pounded his drive over 400 yards into the fairway. He then took a wedge from 104 yards and dunked the shot right into the hole, rattling the pin as it settled at the bottom of the cup.

Check out the incredible shot below.

