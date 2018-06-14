English pro shoots 92, highest U.S. Open score since 2002

By Kiley Bense
Thursday, June 14, 2018

On a day when many of the world's best golfers are struggling, English pro Scott Gregory may have had the worst day of all. Gregory, who turned pro in 2017, finished Thursday with a 22-over par 92 for the first round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, a round that included 10 bogeys, three double bogeys, and two triples. And all that after making par on the first!

Gregory's score is very far from the highest ever score in a U.S. Open, but it is the highest score in the last 15 years. Felix Casas's 92 at Bethpage Black in 2002 is the most recent example of a pro shooting in the 90s in the U.S. Open. The highest scores ever in the second, third and fourth rounds are 106, 110 and 116, respectively, all records set more than 100 years ago. John Battini's 96 in 1955 at the Olympic Club in San Francisco is the highest score since World War II.

Gregory's round started with a par...and then went downhill.

