The 2018 U.S. Open is finally upon us, and the best players in the world are battling it out for the trophy at historic Shinnecock Hills.

Thursday brought incredibly difficult, windy conditions, and the scores reflected that. At the end of the day, Dustin Johnson was tied with three others for the lead at one under. Tiger Woods shot a 78.

We're live blogging the entire second round here. Follow along below to see which stars position themselves well for the weekend.

