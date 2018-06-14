Spieth, McIlroy, Mickelson begin U.S. Open with disastrous front nines

By Kiley Bense
Thursday, June 14, 2018

It's not the way any player wants to begin the first round of a U.S. Open: bogey triple bogey on the first two holes. Jordan Spieth stumbled badly within just a few minutes of getting started on Thursday at Shinnecock Hills. He three-putted on his first hole (No. 10) and wound up with a triple on No. 11 after a bunker shot ran off the green and his pitch rolled back to his feet.

Spieth added another bogey on the 14th and his lone birdie of the day on the 18th. That leaves Spieth already four over for the tournament.

His playing partners, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson, haven't fared any better. McIlroy carded four bogeys and two double bogeys on his front nine. Not exactly a running start. McIlroy's morning had one bright spot: a birdie on No. 15, which you can watch below. He made the turn in seven over, while Mickelson turned in four over.

Are McIlroy's prophecies about the dangers of star-packed groupings coming true?

Of 78 players on the course as of 10:50 a.m., only seven are under par.

You can follow all of the action here.

Jordan Spieth walks along the 11th green during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 14, 2018 in Southampton, New York.

