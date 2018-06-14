SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Like any self-respecting Instagram user, Scott Piercy only posts if he really likes it. It could be a selfie, a pic of clubs, maybe even his family or a slow-motion video of his golf swing, but he's not pressing send unless it's worthy. Good on ya, 39-year-old.

But 18 holes into the 2018 U.S. Open, with his name atop the leaderboard, Piercy is pretty thankful for his Instagram. That's because he was lost Wednesday. Four holes into his final practice round at Shinnecock Hills, he stormed off the course in frustration.

"I was skanking it," he said. "I lost like five balls in the first four holes. I'm like, 'I'm outta here.'"

Off he went…to social media. Piercy opened his Instagram and scrolled down to a video he posted — and really liked! — back in December. "I knew that I had just flushed it for a couple months doing that," Piercy said.

"There was a drill I did…I put a stick on a plane kind of behind me that I could swing up and over," Piercy said. Back on the driving range early — very early, he was in the first group out at 6:45 a.m. — Piercy went back to the same drill on his Instagram.

"Came out this morning, did it, started hitting it more solid, kind of got a feel for it, you know, and then just ran from there," Piercy continued.

Simple as that, huh? Three birdies and just two bogeys later, he walked off in a much better mood Thursday.