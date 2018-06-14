WATCH: Dustin Johnson holes tricky bunker shot for share of U.S. Open lead

Dustin Johnson reclaimed the No. 1 ranking with his win last week in Memphis, and he doesn't look like he's letting up at all so far at the U.S. Open.

Johnson had been flirting with the lead all day in the first round at Shinnecock Hills. One off the lead held by Jason Dufner at the time, his approach shot at the par-4 8th hole came up short and fell into the front right greenside bunker. Just when it seemed like he would surrender a shot as he'd done two holes before, DJ made a swipe from the sand and watched as his ball landed on the green and rolled into the cup.

The shot gave him an unlikely birdie 3, moving him to two under in a tie for the lead.