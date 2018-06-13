SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) - Tiger Woods brought his yacht, Privacy, to a U.S. Open in New York and missed the cut for the first time in a major.

That was 12 years ago when the Open was at Winged Foot.

He can only hope for a different outcome at Shinnecock Hills.

"Staying on the dinghy helps," Woods said with a grin.

The 155-foot yacht is said to include a Jacuzzi, gym and movie theater. It doesn't sound as though Woods has spent much time ashore except for being at Shinnecock Hills for his first U.S. Open in three years.

Tiger Woods's yacht Privacy, pictured here in 2009, will be the golfer's home during U.S. Open week on Long Island. Getty Images

"Sag Harbor is a cute little town," he said. "I've only been there for a few days now. I haven't really got a chance to walk about a little bit, but certainly will this week. So far, it's been nice to kind of get away from the tournament scene and go there to my dinghy, and just really enjoy it."

Woods at least has been able to avoid the traffic that has led to commutes of close to two hours from the official hotel depending on the time of morning. Most players have rented homes in the Southampton area.

Woods said he stayed with Shinnecock Hills members when he played as an amateur in the 1995 U.S. Open, and near the course in 2004.

Another photo of Tiger Woods's yacht in 2009 with the name 'Privacy' covered up. Getty Images

The Hamptons has no shortage of yachts, and someone suggested to Woods that it must feel odd not to have the biggest ship in New York.

"I'm not opposed to that," Woods said.