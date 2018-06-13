U.S. Open Live Blog: Live updates from Round 1 at Shinnecock Hills

Tiger Woods tees off for the first round of the U.S. Open at 1:47 p.m.
Getty Images
By GOLF WIRE
Wednesday, June 13, 2018

The 2018 U.S. Open is finally upon us, and the best players in the world are set to battle it out for the trophy at historic Shinnecock Hills.

Can Tiger Woods finally put it all together and win his fourth U.S. Open title? Can World No. 1 Dustin Johnson capture his second in three years? Or will Phil Mickelson complete the career Grand Slam at last?

We are live blogging the entire first round from Shinnecock Hills beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday. Follow the along below so you don't miss a shot.

FULL ROUND 1 LEADERBOARD | OUR EXPERTS' U.S. OPEN PREDICTIONS

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN