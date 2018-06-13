The 2018 U.S. Open is finally upon us, and the best players in the world are set to battle it out for the trophy at historic Shinnecock Hills.

Can Tiger Woods finally put it all together and win his fourth U.S. Open title? Can World No. 1 Dustin Johnson capture his second in three years? Or will Phil Mickelson complete the career Grand Slam at last?

We are live blogging the entire first round from Shinnecock Hills beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday. Follow the along below so you don't miss a shot.

