5 things to know about Tiger Woods's extravagant yacht, Privacy

0:42 | Tour & News
Is Tiger's game steady enough to win U.S. Open?
Showing flashes of his old self at Memorial, Woods has invited discussion as to whether he has a realistic chance of competing at Shinnecock Hills.
By GOLF WIRE
Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Tiger Woods traveled to the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in atypical fashion: aboard his luxury yacht, Privacy. Here's what you need to know about this impressive-looking ship.

1. This isn't the first time that Woods has used the yacht as transport for a major. He also stayed on the boat during the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, attracting plenty of notice from the locals. 

2. The yacht measures 6,500 square feet, with space for 21 people to sleep. It's also got a gym, jacuzzi and theater. It is decorated with cherry wood, beige marble, white carpets, and white silk walls.

3. It's reportedly worth $20 million and costs $2 million a year to maintain and run, including a crew of nine. Reports circulated in 2011 that Woods was trying to sell the yacht after his ex-wife Elin turned it down as part of her divoce settlement in their split.

4. The Hamptons yacht club where Woods's boat is currently docked charges $1,085 a day for a craft of that size.

5. Woods joked on Tuesday that his "dinghy" would help him to avoid the sluggish traffic in the area around Shinnecock Hills this week, a problem bedeviling players, fans and media alike.

Tiger Woods's yacht, "Privacy," pictured here in 2009 in Florida.

Getty Images

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN