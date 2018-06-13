5 things to know about Tiger Woods's extravagant yacht, Privacy

Tiger Woods traveled to the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in atypical fashion: aboard his luxury yacht, Privacy. Here's what you need to know about this impressive-looking ship.

1. This isn't the first time that Woods has used the yacht as transport for a major. He also stayed on the boat during the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, attracting plenty of notice from the locals.

2. The yacht measures 6,500 square feet, with space for 21 people to sleep. It's also got a gym, jacuzzi and theater. It is decorated with cherry wood, beige marble, white carpets, and white silk walls.

3. It's reportedly worth $20 million and costs $2 million a year to maintain and run, including a crew of nine. Reports circulated in 2011 that Woods was trying to sell the yacht after his ex-wife Elin turned it down as part of her divoce settlement in their split.

4. The Hamptons yacht club where Woods's boat is currently docked charges $1,085 a day for a craft of that size.

5. Woods joked on Tuesday that his "dinghy" would help him to avoid the sluggish traffic in the area around Shinnecock Hills this week, a problem bedeviling players, fans and media alike.