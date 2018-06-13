Mysterious symbols have replaced players' names in the Shinnecock Hills locker room

Aerial tour of stunning Shinnecock Hills
Get lost in this drone footage of Shinnecock Hills, site of the 2018 U.S. Open. 
By GOLF WIRE
Wednesday, June 13, 2018

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — A merry prankster is having fun with the nameplates in the locker room at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club ahead of this week's U.S. Open, replacing players' names with symbols.

A quick stroll through through the locker room on Wednesday provided plenty of photo ops, although not all of the iconography is easy to decode. The Twitter account Titleist on Tour found some others as well. Can you guess which locker belongs to which golfer? Good luck!

(Oh, and if these high jinks look familiar, that's because it's happened before. Right, Webb Simpson?)

@TitleistonTour
@TitleistonTour
@TitleistonTour
@TitleistonTour

