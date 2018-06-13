PGA of America president Paul Levy arrested for DUI in California

Paul Levy, the president of the PGA of America, was arrested and charged with a DUI on June 7 in California, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's office.

Levy's arrest was first reported by Golfweek.

According to the arrest report, police responded to a call of a single-vehicle accident at 11:22 p.m. Levy, 57, was headed eastbound on Highway 111 in Palm Desert, Calif., when he veered off the road and hit a sign.

Police suspected alcohol was a factor, and Levy was arrested. Levy suffered no injuries but was still transported to the hospital, where he was released and booked into Riverside County Jail in Indio, Calif.

"Paul Levy has accepted responsibility for his terrible lapse in judgment," a PGA of America spokesman said in a statement to Golfweek."He has expressed deep regret and fully understands how irresponsible his actions were. The PGA of America will support Paul as he seeks counseling, faces the consequences of his actions and works through the legal process in the months ahead."

Levy's two-year term as PGA president began in November 2016.