Phil Mickelson's U.S. Open prep? A round of golf with Tom Brady

By Josh Berhow
Tuesday, June 12, 2018

How is Phil Mickelson prepping for his latest run at the career Grand Slam? For starters, a round with Tom Brady.

Golf Channel's Tim Rosaforte reported on Tuesday that Mickelson's schedule for the next two days includes rounds at nearby Friar's Head. Rosaforte said his round today is with Rickie Fowler, investment banker Jimmy Dunne and Brady. (Dunne, Brady, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and Jordan Spieth played Augusta National together in March 2017.)

Mickelson, who has famously finished as the U.S. Open runner-up six times in his career, needs to win the tournament to complete the career Grand Slam. He tees off with Rory McIlroy and Spieth off the 10th tee at 8:02 a.m. for his first round on Thursday.

Mickelson has won five majors in his career, but has yet to win the U.S. Open.

