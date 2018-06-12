Bubba Watson's caddie petitions Twitter for tee time at iconic Long Island golf courses

By Kevin Cunningham
Tuesday, June 12, 2018

The U.S. Open is at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island this week, an area of the country littered with truly great golf courses. Bubba Watson's longtime caddie Ted Scott wants to play them while he's in town.

Lots of players (and media members) sneak off to some of the other iconic tracks when the Open is in the area. The problem is most of them are private clubs, very private, and require an invite from a member.

Scott took to Twitter on Sunday and Tuesday to petition the good people of Long Island's golf clubs for a tee time. The most recent post is addressed to "members at Sebonack and NGLA," two nearby Long Island gems. The veteran PGA Tour caddie offers free golf instruction and "good ole caddie stories" in exchange for a tee time this afternoon.

We'll have to wait and see if Scott's gambit worked, but you'd have to think at least one member would jump at the opportunity to tee it up with a guy who caddied for two victorious campaigns at Augusta National.

Caddie Ted Scott (right) and Bubba Watson at the 2017 Northern Trust Open.

Getty Images

