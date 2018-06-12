The U.S. Open is at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island this week, an area of the country littered with truly great golf courses. Bubba Watson's longtime caddie Ted Scott wants to play them while he's in town.

Lots of players (and media members) sneak off to some of the other iconic tracks when the Open is in the area. The problem is most of them are private clubs, very private, and require an invite from a member.

Scott took to Twitter on Sunday and Tuesday to petition the good people of Long Island's golf clubs for a tee time. The most recent post is addressed to "members at Sebonack and NGLA," two nearby Long Island gems. The veteran PGA Tour caddie offers free golf instruction and "good ole caddie stories" in exchange for a tee time this afternoon.

ATTENTION Long Islanders



If you want to help me get a round on Sebonack and/or National Golf Links of America this week, I won’t be sad.



Retweet and help a caddie out — ted scott (@jtedscott) June 10, 2018

Dear members at Sebonack and NGLA,



I have the rest of today off. I am offering you an opportunity to hear some good ole caddie stories and to get free help/on course coaching with your golf game in exchange for a round of golf this afternoon



Sincerely,

Ted Scott — ted scott (@jtedscott) June 12, 2018

We'll have to wait and see if Scott's gambit worked, but you'd have to think at least one member would jump at the opportunity to tee it up with a guy who caddied for two victorious campaigns at Augusta National.