Who is the oldest player to win the U.S. Open?

The 2018 U.S. Open is being played for the fifth time at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island. Phil Mickelson is looking to finally capture his first national championship, and he'll turn 48 on Saturday of Open week. But who is the oldest player ever to win the U.S. Open?

That honor goes to Hale Irwin, who was 45 years old when he won the 1990 U.S. Open at Medinah. It was Irwin's third U.S. Open victory, and the first since his 1979 win.

So if Mickelson somehow got the monkey off his back and won at Shinnecock Hills, he would take over the oldest-to-win-an-Open moniker.

But he wouldn't be the oldest ever to win a major. That feat belongs to Julius Boros, who won the 1968 PGA Championship at the ripe age of 48 years old. Phil will be chasing that record soon enough.