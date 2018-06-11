Jack Nicklaus releases hat line to commemorate his four U.S. Open wins

Jack Nicklaus Major Collection
By GOLF WIRE
Monday, June 11, 2018

If you're going to doff your cap to Jack Nicklaus's record-tying four U.S. Open titles, you could do worse than employing the latest offering from Nicklaus's Major Collection.

Made by Ahead and released in conjunction with the U.S. Open this week, the cotton caps come in two colors — red and blue — with the U.S. flag stitched on one side and the number "4" on the other, demarking the Golden Bear's four Open wins (1962, Oakmont; 1967, Baltusrol; 1972, Pebble Beach; and 1980, Balty again).

Nicklaus played two U.S. Opens at this year's venue, Shinnecock Hills, finishing 8th in 1986. 

The first line of Jack's major caps, released earlier this year, celebrate his Masters career and are emblazoned with a "6" on the side — yep, for his six green jackets. British Open ("3") and PGA Championship ("5") caps will follow later this year.

The caps retail for $28. You can pick one up here.

The Nicklaus Companies' majority owner, Emigrant Bank, also owns EB Golf Media, GOLF.com's parent company.

