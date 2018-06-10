Mikko Korhonen wins inaugural Shot Clock Masters

Mikko Korhonen reads a putt during the final round of his victory in the Shot Clock Masters on Sunday.
By AP NEWS
Sunday, June 10, 2018

ATZENBRUGG, Austria (AP) — Mikko Korhonen of Finland won the inaugural Shot Clock Masters by six strokes on Sunday for his first European Tour title.

Holding a five-stroke lead going into the final round, Korhonen shot a 69 to finish 16-under par overall.

Connor Syme of Scotland, who only turned professional in September, holed a 60-foot birdie on the 18th to finish runner-up.

Nicolas Colsaerts (67), Raphael Jacquelin (69), Justin Walters (71) and Steve Webster (67) were all seven strokes behind Korhonen in third.

Jacquelin came within three strokes of Korhonen following four birdies on his opening seven holes. However, the Finn overcame two delays because of thunder as he stretched his lead both times after play resumed.

It was the first European Tour event with a 40-second shot clock for most strokes.

